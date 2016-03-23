March 23 Nnit A/S :

* Enters into agreement with DSB on a two year extension of the existing outsourcing contract

* Extension of contract will run from April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2019

* Extension of contract represents a minor three-digit DKK million amount

* Agreement increases backlog for 2017 and 2018 Source text for Eikon:

