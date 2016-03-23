BRIEF-Beijing Bewinner Communications signs service agreement with AIRSIA BERHAD
* Says co signs service agreement with AIRSIA BERHAD to provide IT services, valid for three years
March 23 Nnit A/S :
* Enters into agreement with DSB on a two year extension of the existing outsourcing contract
* Extension of contract will run from April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2019
* Extension of contract represents a minor three-digit DKK million amount
* Agreement increases backlog for 2017 and 2018 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says co signs service agreement with AIRSIA BERHAD to provide IT services, valid for three years
LONDON, May 16 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual is selling 17 million shares in U.S. fund firm Old Mutual Asset Management (OMAM), it said on Tuesday, cutting its minority stake in the firm by a further 15 percent.