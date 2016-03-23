BRIEF-CdR Advance Capital FY net profit down at EUR 1.2 million
* REPORTED ON MONDAY FY REVENUE 4.64 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 4.57 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
March 23 Akelius Residential Property publ AB :
* Sells 91 apartments in Stockholm
* Selling price is 165 million Swedish crowns ($19.99 million), corresponding to 18,780 crowns per square meter
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2556 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REPORTED ON MONDAY FY REVENUE 4.64 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 4.57 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - The Republic of France has opened books for its new 30-year benchmark at OAT 3.25% May 2045 plus 14bp area, according to the lead managers.