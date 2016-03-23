March 23 Catena AB :

* Signs 10-year lease agreement with Höglands Logistik AB regarding 6,700 square meters at a new logistics warehouse in Nässjö

* Construction to start in spring 2016

* Annual rent is of about 4 million Swedish crowns ($483,810) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2677 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)