BRIEF-Citychamp Dartong to issue up to 3.0 bln yuan medium-term notes
* Says it plans to issue up to 3.0 billion yuan ($435.34 million) medium-term notes
March 23 Catena AB :
* Signs 10-year lease agreement with Höglands Logistik AB regarding 6,700 square meters at a new logistics warehouse in Nässjö
* Construction to start in spring 2016
* Annual rent is of about 4 million Swedish crowns ($483,810) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2677 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly operating revenue 2.46 billion pesos versus 2.07 billion pesos