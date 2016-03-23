BRIEF- Nitori Holdings completes transfer of Shanghai-based unit's shares
* Says it sold all shares of Shanghai-based unit to an investment company located in Hong Kong, on May 16
March 23 Farmatsiya :
* FY 2015 net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) 49,000 roubles ($723.68) versus 57,000 roubles year ago
* FY 2015 revenue to RAS 75.9 million roubles versus 80.4 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1S5xXXV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 67.7092 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it sold all shares of Shanghai-based unit to an investment company located in Hong Kong, on May 16
* Q1 consol net loss EGP 7 million versus loss of EGP 4 million year ago