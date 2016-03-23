BRIEF-CdR Advance Capital FY net profit down at EUR 1.2 million
* REPORTED ON MONDAY FY REVENUE 4.64 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 4.57 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
March 23 First Mutual Holdings Ltd :
* FY 2015 total income of $107.8 million
* FY 2015 loss before income tax of $3.7 million Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - The Republic of France has opened books for its new 30-year benchmark at OAT 3.25% May 2045 plus 14bp area, according to the lead managers.