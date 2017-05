March 23 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* SNS-062 is expected to proceed to a Phase 1b/2 study in patients with b-cell malignancies later this year

* First subject dosed in Phase 1a healthy volunteer study evaluating oral non-covalent BTK-inhibitor SNS-062