BRIEF-Citychamp Dartong to issue up to 3.0 bln yuan medium-term notes
* Says it plans to issue up to 3.0 billion yuan ($435.34 million) medium-term notes
March 23 Teamhealth Holdings Inc
* Teamhealth announces agreement with Jana Partners
* Scott Ostfeld and Edwin Crawford have been appointed to Teamhealth's board of directors
* Has entered into an agreement with Jana Partners, which beneficially owns approximately 8.0 percent of stock
* Board will be comprised of 12 directors, 10 of whom are independent
* Qtrly operating revenue 2.46 billion pesos versus 2.07 billion pesos