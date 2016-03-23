BRIEF-IGC Foils approves issue of 7.8 mln shares on preferential basis
* Says approved proposal for issue of 77,60,000 equity shares on preferential basis
March 23 James Fisher And Sons Plc
* James fisher signs 193 mln stg submarine rescue service contract with Indian navy
* Contract entails design and production of two complete submarine rescue systems for 83 mln stg by December 2018
HONG KONG, May 16 (IFR) - Asian credits traded slightly tighter on Tuesday as regional stock markets generally took their cue from an overnight rise in the US. New issues were active with four issuers marketing new US dollar notes and a few announcing mandates.