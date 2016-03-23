BRIEF-Yamashita Medical Instruments says transition to holding company structure
* Says co plans to restructure into holding company structure, effective on Dec. 1
March 23 Capio Publ AB
* Apax Europe VI cuts stake to 43.8 percent, a FSA filing shows on Wednesday
* Altamir Gérance S.A. sell all shares, a separate filing shows Source text for Eikon: Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Says shareholder plans to increase stake up to 40 million yuan within 3 months