March 23 Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Ltd :

* FY 2015 group total interest income of 22.88 billion shillings versus 22.12 billion shillings year ago

* FY group profit before tax and exceptional items of 9.16 billion shillings versus 14.35 billion shillings last year

* FY group basic and diluted earnings per share of 19.97 shillings

* Recommends payment of final dividend for the year of 12.50 shillings, will be paid on or after 27 May 2016

* Recommends bonus issue in proportion of 1 new ordinary share for every 9 fully paid up ordinary shares