March 23 Mediclin AG :

* FY group sales increased by 3.2 pct to 555.3 million euros ($620.71 million)

* FY EBIT increased from 15.6 million euros to 23.6 million euros and result attributable to shareholders of Mediclin AG from 8.5 million euros to 16.5 million euros