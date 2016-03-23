BRIEF-Yamashita Medical Instruments says transition to holding company structure
* Says co plans to restructure into holding company structure, effective on Dec. 1
March 23 Mediclin AG :
* FY group sales increased by 3.2 pct to 555.3 million euros ($620.71 million)
* FY EBIT increased from 15.6 million euros to 23.6 million euros and result attributable to shareholders of Mediclin AG from 8.5 million euros to 16.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8946 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says co plans to restructure into holding company structure, effective on Dec. 1
* Says shareholder plans to increase stake up to 40 million yuan within 3 months