BRIEF-Centurion Finance Q1 net loss lowers to 289,345 zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 479,959 ZLOTYS VERSUS 182,241 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
March 23 Arch Capital Group Ltd -
* Ceo constantine iordanou's fy 2015 total compensation $10.6 million versus $11.0 million in fy 2014 - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1Rzr1rx Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
BOCHUM, Germany, May 16 Germany's biggest residential real estate company Vonovia plans to provide more precise earnings guidance when it presents first-quarter financial results on May 24, its chief executive said.