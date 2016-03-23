BRIEF-Wuxi Hodgen Technology sells its entire stake in Hodgen Technology(Thailand) for 21.8 mln yuan
* Says it completed transfer of its entire 99.99987 percent stake in Hodgen Technology(Thailand)Co.,Ltd to a HK company
March 23 Nikkei:
* Panasonic will scrap its 10 trillion yen ($88.7 billion) group sales target for the fiscal year ending March 2019 - Nikkei
* Panasonic will split operations into two segments and assign each a sales target - Nikkei
* Panasonic will instead aim for a sales target of about 9 trillion yen without setting a target date - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1pIzwom) Further company coverage:
* Says it completed transfer of its entire 99.99987 percent stake in Hodgen Technology(Thailand)Co.,Ltd to a HK company
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 2.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 3.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO