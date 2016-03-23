March 23 Nikkei:

* Panasonic will scrap its 10 trillion yen ($88.7 billion) group sales target for the fiscal year ending March 2019 - Nikkei

* Panasonic will split operations into two segments and assign each a sales target - Nikkei

* Panasonic will instead aim for a sales target of about 9 trillion yen without setting a target date - Nikkei