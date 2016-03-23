March 23 Evertec Inc

* Identified accounting position that required reevaluation of net operating loss pertaining to certain 2010 expenditures

* Financial statements as of dec. 31, 2014 and 2013 and years ended dec 31, 2014, and quarterly period in 2014, 2015 should not be relied upon

* Net operating loss resulted in deferred tax asset of about $14 million as of dec 31, 2010

* Management estimates restatement impact on income from operations for non-reliance periods, unaudited 2015 periods to be immaterial

* Says plans to restate its financial statements for non-reliance periods

* Currently analyzing impact error may have on evaluation of internal controls over financial reporting