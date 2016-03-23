Norway's new home sales fell 32 pct yr/yr in April
OSLO, May 16 The sale of new Norwegian homes fell by 32 percent year-on-year in April while housing starts fell by 27 percent, the Norwegian Home Builders' Association (NHBA) said on Tuesday.
March 23 Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida
* Following appointment of lurie and huval, seacoast's board will consist of 14 directors
* Expects 2016 earnings per share of $1.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
OSLO, May 16 The sale of new Norwegian homes fell by 32 percent year-on-year in April while housing starts fell by 27 percent, the Norwegian Home Builders' Association (NHBA) said on Tuesday.
* Financial industry freezing toushin sales after FSA criticism