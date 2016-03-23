March 23 Marfin Investment Group Holdings SA :

* FY 2015 turnover up 2.3 percent at 1.14 billion euros ($1.27 billion)

* FY 2015 EBITDA for total of subsidiaries doubled, at 162.8 million euros

* FY 2015 consolidated net loss after minority rights at 113.2 million euros versus loss of 172.6 million euros year ago

* NAV on Dec. 31, 2015 at 0.83 euros per share