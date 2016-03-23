BRIEF-Centurion Finance Q1 net loss lowers to 289,345 zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 479,959 ZLOTYS VERSUS 182,241 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
March 23 Marfin Investment Group Holdings SA :
* FY 2015 turnover up 2.3 percent at 1.14 billion euros ($1.27 billion)
* FY 2015 EBITDA for total of subsidiaries doubled, at 162.8 million euros
* FY 2015 consolidated net loss after minority rights at 113.2 million euros versus loss of 172.6 million euros year ago
* NAV on Dec. 31, 2015 at 0.83 euros per share Source text: bit.ly/25mX3LA Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8955 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 479,959 ZLOTYS VERSUS 182,241 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
BOCHUM, Germany, May 16 Germany's biggest residential real estate company Vonovia plans to provide more precise earnings guidance when it presents first-quarter financial results on May 24, its chief executive said.