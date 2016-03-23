BRIEF-Centurion Finance Q1 net loss lowers to 289,345 zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 479,959 ZLOTYS VERSUS 182,241 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
March 23 Gedik Yatirim Menkul Degerler AS :
* Proposes to pay FY 2015 dividend of 0.085 lira ($0.0295) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8768 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOCHUM, Germany, May 16 Germany's biggest residential real estate company Vonovia plans to provide more precise earnings guidance when it presents first-quarter financial results on May 24, its chief executive said.