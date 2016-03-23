BRIEF-Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 22
March 23 DL Software SA :
* FY net income group share 1 million euros ($1.12 million)versus loss of 0.1 million euros year ago
* FY operating income 5.4 million euros versus 3.9 million euros year ago
* To propose to raise dividend by 37.5 pct to 0.22 euro per share Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8944 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
May 16 Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology Co Ltd :
LONDON, May 16 European shares retreated early on Tuesday as disappointing earnings updates weighed on banks and pharma firms, though a well-received update from Vodafone helped the FTSE 100 touch a record high.