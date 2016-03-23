March 23 Spineguard SA :

* FY operating loss of 3.9 million euro versus loss of 4.5 million euro ($5.0 million) a year ago

* FY net loss of 3.9 million euro versus loss of 4.5 million euro a year ago

* At december 31, 2015, cash and cash equivalents were 3,229,000 euro compared with 2,507,000 euro at December 31, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8948 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)