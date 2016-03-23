BRIEF-Yamashita Medical Instruments says transition to holding company structure
* Says co plans to restructure into holding company structure, effective on Dec. 1
March 23 Spineguard SA :
* FY operating loss of 3.9 million euro versus loss of 4.5 million euro ($5.0 million) a year ago
* FY net loss of 3.9 million euro versus loss of 4.5 million euro a year ago
* At december 31, 2015, cash and cash equivalents were 3,229,000 euro compared with 2,507,000 euro at December 31, 2014
* Says shareholder plans to increase stake up to 40 million yuan within 3 months