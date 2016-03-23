BRIEF-Centurion Finance Q1 net loss lowers to 289,345 zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 479,959 ZLOTYS VERSUS 182,241 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
March 23 Fitch:
* Credit Suisse's accelerated restructuring adds to execution risks
* Believe revised strategy shows immediate challenges Credit Suisse is facing in resizing capital market activities in difficult market environment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOCHUM, Germany, May 16 Germany's biggest residential real estate company Vonovia plans to provide more precise earnings guidance when it presents first-quarter financial results on May 24, its chief executive said.