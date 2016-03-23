BRIEF-Yamashita Medical Instruments says transition to holding company structure
* Says co plans to restructure into holding company structure, effective on Dec. 1
March 23 Korian :
* FY consolidated EBITDA up 8.8 pct at 342.0 million euro ($382.5 million), an operating margin of 13.3 pct
* FY consolidated net income group share of 58.7 million euro, down 4.2 pct
* 2016 objectives: revenues close to 3 billion euro and an EBITDA margin close to 2015 level
* A stable dividend of 0.60 euro per share is proposed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8941 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says co plans to restructure into holding company structure, effective on Dec. 1
* Says shareholder plans to increase stake up to 40 million yuan within 3 months