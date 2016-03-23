March 23 Korian :

* FY consolidated EBITDA up 8.8 pct at 342.0 million euro ($382.5 million), an operating margin of 13.3 pct

* FY consolidated net income group share of 58.7 million euro, down 4.2 pct

* 2016 objectives: revenues close to 3 billion euro and an EBITDA margin close to 2015 level

* A stable dividend of 0.60 euro per share is proposed ($1 = 0.8941 euros)