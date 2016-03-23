BRIEF-Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 22
May 16 Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology Co Ltd :
March 23Entreparticuliers.com SA :
* FY consolidated net loss of 1.3 million euro vs loss of 0.6 million euro ($670,920) a year ago
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8943 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology Co Ltd :
LONDON, May 16 European shares retreated early on Tuesday as disappointing earnings updates weighed on banks and pharma firms, though a well-received update from Vodafone helped the FTSE 100 touch a record high.