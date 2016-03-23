BRIEF-Marathon Gold Q1 loss attributable to shareholders $748,995 vs loss of $151,703
Qtrly loss attributable to marathon shareholders $748,995 versus loss of $151,703
March 23 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co :
* Tsinghua's unit got approval from Chinese securities regulatory commission to move ahead with partnership with co in China
HPE is on track to finalize deal by end of May
LONDON, May 16 European shares retreated early on Tuesday as disappointing earnings updates weighed on banks and pharma firms, though a well-received update from Vodafone helped the FTSE 100 touch a record high.