March 23 Cardiovascular Systems Inc :

* Effective March 17, entered into amendment to supply agreement with Fresenius Kabi AB

* Amendment primarily extends term of supply agreement for additional five years, to April 4, 2021

* Product amendment primarily updates product pricing schedule and related terms Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1UHaamY) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)