Norway's new home sales fell 32 pct yr/yr in April
OSLO, May 16 The sale of new Norwegian homes fell by 32 percent year-on-year in April while housing starts fell by 27 percent, the Norwegian Home Builders' Association (NHBA) said on Tuesday.
March 23 Naked Brand Group
* Effective march 17, michael flanagan retired as cfo and coo
* Board appointed kai-hsiang lin to serve as co's vice president of finance and in capacity as co's principal financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
OSLO, May 16 The sale of new Norwegian homes fell by 32 percent year-on-year in April while housing starts fell by 27 percent, the Norwegian Home Builders' Association (NHBA) said on Tuesday.
* Financial industry freezing toushin sales after FSA criticism