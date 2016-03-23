March 23 American Airlines Group Inc :
* American Airlines establishing a profit sharing program
effective with our 2016 annual earnings - memo to employees
* American Airlines says profit sharing program has already
begun, and will pay out in early 2017 based on what we earn in
2016 - memo
* American Airlines -profit sharing "plan will put 5 percent
of every pre-tax dollar we earn into profit sharing pool to be
shared by all team members" - memo
* American Airlines says will reinstate profit sharing at
same 5 percent funding rate ratified by all american contract
employees prior to merger - memo
* American Airlines says plan to offer hourly pay rates
higher than its peers in contracts negotiating now and those to
be negotiated in future - memo
* American Airlines - "company will set aside 5 percent of
our annual pre-tax income every year, and that pool of money
will be shared among all participants" - memo
