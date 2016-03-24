March 24 UCB SA

* Announces results from first head-to-head study of Cimzia (certolizumab pegol) and Humira (adalimumab) in Bio-Naïve Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients

* ACR20 responses at three months and achievement of low disease activity at two years were numerically comparable between both agents; primary endpoints for superiority were not met

* Safety across two years, including serious adverse events and serious infections, was comparable between both agents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)