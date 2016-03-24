BRIEF- Cocokara Fine completes share repurchase through ToSTNeT-3
* Says it completes repurchase of 513,900 shares of its common stock through ToSTNeT-3
March 24 Lucas Bols BV :
* Revenue for the full year 2015/16 is expected to be 4-6% lower compared to 2014/15
* Says net profit is expected to increase to 11 - 12 million in 2015/16 from 3.8 million in 2014/15 (excluding IPO costs)
* Operating profit for the full year 2015/16 is expected to be lower than the operating profit (excluding IPO costs) in 2014/15
* Excluding currency effects and one-off stock reductions (with an effect of around 2 million), operating profit is expected to be around 8-9% lower in 2015/16 Source text: bit.ly/1XP3O3b Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it completes repurchase of 513,900 shares of its common stock through ToSTNeT-3
HONG KONG, May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd said on Friday controling shareholder Alibaba Group Holding Ltd would sell HK$3.8 billion ($488.3 million) worth of health food and nutritional products businesses to the company, further developing it into Alibaba's healthcare flagship platform.