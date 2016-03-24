BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
March 24 Ferratum Oyj :
* Proposes that, for financial year ended Dec. 31, 2015, company will distribute a per share dividend of 0.10 euro
* No dividend is paid to own shares held by parent company
* "Proposed dividend distribution does not jeopardize solvency of company" Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance