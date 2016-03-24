BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
March 24 Aedes SIIQ SpA :
* FY revenue 42.1 million euros ($47.0 million) versus 42.4 million euros year ago
* FY 2015 net profit 5.2 million euros versus 50.5 million euros year ago Source text - bit.ly/1HFQpUv Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance