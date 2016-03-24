March 24 Sponda Oyj :

* Rights offering successfully completed

* Offering was fully subscribed for

* Subscription pursuant to additional subscription commitment amounts to about 37.2 million offer shares, representing about 65.7 pct of offer shares

* Preliminary results for offering indicate that a total of about 19.4 million shares were subscribed for in offering based on subscription rights, representing about 34.3 pct of the about 56.6 million new shares offered Source text for Eikon:

