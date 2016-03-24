BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
March 24 Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd :
* Invests into FinanZero, a marketplace for consumer loans in Brazil
* Investing $1.2 million for minority stake of company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance