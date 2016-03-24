BRIEF- Systems Engineering Consultants completes off-floor distribution and says shareholding change
* Says it completes the off-floor distribution of shares on May 19
March 24 Dassault Systemes SA :
* Proposes to AGM of May 26 the approval of a dividend of 0.47 per share for the year 2015
* Says each shareholder will be granted the option to choose to receive payment of the dividends in the form of shares
HONG KONG, May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd said on Friday controling shareholder Alibaba Group Holding Ltd would sell HK$3.8 billion ($488.3 million) worth of health food and nutritional products businesses to the company, further developing it into Alibaba's healthcare flagship platform.