BRIEF- Systems Engineering Consultants completes off-floor distribution and says shareholding change
* Says it completes the off-floor distribution of shares on May 19
March 24 Gfi Informatique SA
* Announces the acquisition of the IMPAQ Group
* Says IMPAQ Group has more than 200 employees working from three sites in Poland, German-speaking Switzerland and the UK, and posted 2015 sales of more than EUR 13 million ($14.51 million) via a portfolio comprising IT services and software publishing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8959 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd said on Friday controling shareholder Alibaba Group Holding Ltd would sell HK$3.8 billion ($488.3 million) worth of health food and nutritional products businesses to the company, further developing it into Alibaba's healthcare flagship platform.