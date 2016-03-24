BRIEF-Auscann secures $12 million in institutional placement
* Funds to be used for development of cultivation & manufacturing activities & accelerating its medical outreach programme
March 24 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Publ Ab (Sobi)
* Says European commission approves transfer of marketing authorisation for elocta to Sobi
* Says the European Commission (EC) has approved the transfer of the marketing authorisation for Elocta (efmoroctocog alfa) from Biogen to Sobi, making Sobi the marketing authorisation holder (MAH) of Elocta in the EU
* Andrew Shine has tendered his resignation as ceo