BRIEF- Systems Engineering Consultants completes off-floor distribution and says shareholding change
* Says it completes the off-floor distribution of shares on May 19
March 24 Lagardere :
* Lagardere Travel Retail presents following growth prospects for 2015-2019 period: between +7 pct to +10 pct annual average proportional sales growth
* Lagardere Travel Retail sees for 2015-2019 period increase of proportional recurring EBITDA margin above +1.0 point over four years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says it completes the off-floor distribution of shares on May 19
HONG KONG, May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd said on Friday controling shareholder Alibaba Group Holding Ltd would sell HK$3.8 billion ($488.3 million) worth of health food and nutritional products businesses to the company, further developing it into Alibaba's healthcare flagship platform.