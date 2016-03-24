March 24 Konecranes Abp

* says notes press release from Terex corporation on Zoomlion offer

* Konecranes says will continue to pursue proposed merger of equals with Terex

* says continues to believe that the merger with Terex represents a highly compelling opportunity for both companies and their shareholders

* U.S. crane maker Terex Corp on Wednesday received a higher bid from China's Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co to buy the company for $31 per share Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)