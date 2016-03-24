BRIEF- Cocokara Fine completes share repurchase through ToSTNeT-3
* Says it completes repurchase of 513,900 shares of its common stock through ToSTNeT-3
March 24 Enzymatica publ AB :
* Bengt Jöndell has been appointed acting CFO
* Johan Wennerholm, Enzymatica's current CFO, has decided to leave company
* Wennerholm will remain with company for next few months to facilitate hand-over to Bengt Jöndell
* Recruitment process for a new CFO has begun
HONG KONG, May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd said on Friday controling shareholder Alibaba Group Holding Ltd would sell HK$3.8 billion ($488.3 million) worth of health food and nutritional products businesses to the company, further developing it into Alibaba's healthcare flagship platform.