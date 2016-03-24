BRIEF- Cocokara Fine completes share repurchase through ToSTNeT-3
* Says it completes repurchase of 513,900 shares of its common stock through ToSTNeT-3
March 24 Berentzen Gruppe AG :
* Is forecasting a strong increase in the consolidated operating profit and EBITDA in 2016
* Expects to see strong sales growth in sinalco products in 2016, while further initiatives will have a positive impact on the group's proprietary brands
* FY consolidated revenues increased from 153.4 million euros to 158.5 million euros ($177.04 million)
* Successful development of the umbrella brands "Berentzen" and "Puschkin" will continue to be prioritised with a strong promotional push on social media channels
* FY consolidated profit at 2.2 million euros versus 4.2 million euros year ago Source text - bit.ly/1MDCSNL Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd said on Friday controling shareholder Alibaba Group Holding Ltd would sell HK$3.8 billion ($488.3 million) worth of health food and nutritional products businesses to the company, further developing it into Alibaba's healthcare flagship platform.