March 24 Berentzen Gruppe AG :

* Is forecasting a strong increase in the consolidated operating profit and EBITDA in 2016

* Expects to see strong sales growth in sinalco products in 2016, while further initiatives will have a positive impact on the group's proprietary brands

* FY consolidated revenues increased from 153.4 million euros to 158.5 million euros ($177.04 million)

* Successful development of the umbrella brands "Berentzen" and "Puschkin" will continue to be prioritised with a strong promotional push on social media channels

* FY consolidated profit at 2.2 million euros versus 4.2 million euros year ago