BRIEF- Cocokara Fine completes share repurchase through ToSTNeT-3
* Says it completes repurchase of 513,900 shares of its common stock through ToSTNeT-3
March 24 Emmi Ag :
* FY EBIT at 188.9 million Swiss francs ($193.66 million),was 10.7 percent higher than in 2014 (170.7 million Swiss francs)
* FY gross profit dropped by only 11.4 million francs to 1.12 billion francs (2014: 1.13 billion francs).
* Expects competitive environment to persist as a dominant force in 2016, while euro should remain relatively stable at its current price
* Net profit of 120.2 million francs in financial year 2015 (2014 adjusted: 109.4 million francs)
* distribution of a dividend from capital contribution reserves of 4.90 francs (2015: 3.80 francs) per registered share will be proposed
* organic Group sales in 2016 should remain roughly on a par with 2015
($1 = 0.9754 Swiss francs)
HONG KONG, May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd said on Friday controling shareholder Alibaba Group Holding Ltd would sell HK$3.8 billion ($488.3 million) worth of health food and nutritional products businesses to the company, further developing it into Alibaba's healthcare flagship platform.