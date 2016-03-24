BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
March 24 Kardan NV :
* Says Q4 2015 resulted in a net consolidated loss of EUR 18.1 million (2014 EUR 16.5 million profit)
* FY revenue EUR 216.1 million versus EUR 230.4 million Source text: bit.ly/1UIBz87 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance