March 24 Nairobi Securities Exchange Ltd :

* FY 2015 total income of 808.2 million shillings versus 821.9 million shillings year ago

* FY 2015 profit before taxation of 381.5 million shillings versus 441.8 million shillings year ago

* Says the exchange is on course to launch the derivatives market this year

* Says the exchange will also be launching exchange traded funds

* Recommends the payment of first and final dividend for 2015 of 0.49 shillings per ordinary share

* Recommends to make bonus issue of 1 new ordinary share for every 3 fully paid ordinary shares Source : j.mp/1Ripqod Further company coverage: