BRIEF- Cocokara Fine completes share repurchase through ToSTNeT-3
* Says it completes repurchase of 513,900 shares of its common stock through ToSTNeT-3
March 24 Uniwheels AG :
* FY 2015 revenue 436.5 million euros ($487.88 million) versus 362.6 million euros a year ago
* FY 2015 net profit 40.7 million euros versus 22.8 million euros year ago
* FY 2015 EBITDA 58.7 million euros versus 45.9 million euros year ago
* Sees growth in group sales and group revenues in the upper single-digit range is targeted for the fiscal year 2016
* Expects consolidated EBITDA to grow by a single digit figure in 2016
* Will propose dividend of 1.65 euros a share at its AGM on May 19, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8947 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd said on Friday controling shareholder Alibaba Group Holding Ltd would sell HK$3.8 billion ($488.3 million) worth of health food and nutritional products businesses to the company, further developing it into Alibaba's healthcare flagship platform.