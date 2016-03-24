BRIEF- Cocokara Fine completes share repurchase through ToSTNeT-3
* Says it completes repurchase of 513,900 shares of its common stock through ToSTNeT-3
March 24 SHW AG :
* Says company's internationalisation strategy will be reflected in its sales and earnings figures from 2018 onwards
* For fiscal year 2016 company assumes consolidated earnings before interest, tax and depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA adjusted) of between 43 million euros ($48.06 million)and 47 million euros
* In 2016 SHW expects group sales of between 440 million euros and 460 million euros
* Dividend proposal: 1.00 euro per share
* Gradual improvement in profitability in 2016
* At 14.4 million euros, reported FY net income for year exceeded previous year's figure of 10.7 million euros by 34 per cent
* Says from 2018, company's internationalisation strategy will increasingly be reflected in its sales and earnings figures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8947 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it completes repurchase of 513,900 shares of its common stock through ToSTNeT-3
HONG KONG, May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd said on Friday controling shareholder Alibaba Group Holding Ltd would sell HK$3.8 billion ($488.3 million) worth of health food and nutritional products businesses to the company, further developing it into Alibaba's healthcare flagship platform.