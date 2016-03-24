BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
March 24 Hemfosa Fastigheter AB :
* New feature of financial objectives is that interest coverage ratio is to ultimately represent at least a multiple of two
* Other objectives remain unchanged
* Previous objective was interest coverage ratio of a multiple of 1.5 and the year-end outcome of a multiple of 3.5. Source text: bit.ly/1RmJemM
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance