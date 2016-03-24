March 24 Hemfosa Fastigheter AB :

* New feature of financial objectives is that interest coverage ratio is to ultimately represent at least a multiple of two

* Other objectives remain unchanged

* Previous objective was interest coverage ratio of a multiple of 1.5 and the year-end outcome of a multiple of 3.5. Source text: bit.ly/1RmJemM

