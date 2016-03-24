March 24 Aurelius AG :

* Total EBITDA of 266.2 million euros ($297 million)and operating EBITDA of 123.1 million euros up considerably year-on-year

* Dividend proposal of 1.45 euros per share

* Successful sale of hotel property portfolio results in special dividend of 0.55 euros per share

* Consolidated revenues of 2,013.3 million euros for fiscal year 2015

* Planning on five to eight new acquisitions in current year