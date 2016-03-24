BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
March 24 Aurelius AG :
* Total EBITDA of 266.2 million euros ($297 million)and operating EBITDA of 123.1 million euros up considerably year-on-year
* Dividend proposal of 1.45 euros per share
* Successful sale of hotel property portfolio results in special dividend of 0.55 euros per share
* Consolidated revenues of 2,013.3 million euros for fiscal year 2015
* Planning on five to eight new acquisitions in current year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8962 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance