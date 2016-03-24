BRIEF- Cocokara Fine completes share repurchase through ToSTNeT-3
* Says it completes repurchase of 513,900 shares of its common stock through ToSTNeT-3
March 24 Papoutsanis Industrial And Commercial Of Consumer Goods SA :
* FY 2015 turnover 15.6 million euro ($17.41 million) versus 17.2 million euro year ago
* FY 2015 net loss 414,970 euro versus loss 68,461 euro year ago
* FY 2015 EBITDA 1.5 million euro versus 2.0 million euro year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 1.8 million euro versus 1.5 million euro year ago Source text: bit.ly/1S7UiEd Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it completes repurchase of 513,900 shares of its common stock through ToSTNeT-3
HONG KONG, May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd said on Friday controling shareholder Alibaba Group Holding Ltd would sell HK$3.8 billion ($488.3 million) worth of health food and nutritional products businesses to the company, further developing it into Alibaba's healthcare flagship platform.