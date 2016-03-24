BRIEF- Cocokara Fine completes share repurchase through ToSTNeT-3
* Says it completes repurchase of 513,900 shares of its common stock through ToSTNeT-3
March 24 Papoutsanis Industrial And Commercial Of Consumer Goods SA :
* Says expects activity abroad to grow in the near future
* Says expects Q1 turnover up 20.0 percent Source text: bit.ly/1RAGw2C Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it completes repurchase of 513,900 shares of its common stock through ToSTNeT-3
HONG KONG, May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd said on Friday controling shareholder Alibaba Group Holding Ltd would sell HK$3.8 billion ($488.3 million) worth of health food and nutritional products businesses to the company, further developing it into Alibaba's healthcare flagship platform.