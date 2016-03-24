BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
March 24 HgCapital :
* Raet announced a majority investment by HgCapital
* Will back existing management and its growth strategy and assume majority ownership from the management shareholders and CVC Capital Partners
* Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
* Raet was advised by Rothschild, KPMG and Stibbe
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance