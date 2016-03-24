BRIEF- Systems Engineering Consultants completes off-floor distribution and says shareholding change
* Says it completes the off-floor distribution of shares on May 19
March 24 Kapsch Trafficcom AG :
* Says its unit Kapsch TrafficCom Australia Pty Ltd secures new tolling contract for Sydney Harbour Bridge and Tunnel
* Contract value is more than 10 million euros ($11.17 million)
* New tolling solution is expected to be operating by early 2017 Source text - bit.ly/1SiXsaR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd said on Friday controling shareholder Alibaba Group Holding Ltd would sell HK$3.8 billion ($488.3 million) worth of health food and nutritional products businesses to the company, further developing it into Alibaba's healthcare flagship platform.